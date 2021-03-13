Minister Natarajan turns tea master in Tiruchy to woo voters

Chennai :

The minister returned to Tiruchy from Chennai after the seat allocation process. He was allotted Tiruchy East from where he was earlier selected. The cadre planned a hearty welcome led by the minister’s son Jawaharlal Nehru and received the minister at the airport with flowers and crackers. Subsequently, they proceeded to the Rockfort temple, worshipped and later sought votes from the public.





Suddenly, the minister went to a tea stall at Andal Veedhi and started preparing tea and distributing it to the cadres, who followed him. He also distributed eatables to them.





He sought votes at NSB road, Theppakulam, Chinnakadai veedhi and Nandhikoil street.





Interestingly, the cadre, who was with the minister, commented that he was making tea like a real tea master and some even went to the extent of hailing him as he had served a tastier tea than the tea masters. The minister, who took it as a compliment, continued to stay for around 30 minutes and distributed tea to all those who passed by. According to a functionary, it was the idea of the minister’s son Jawaharlal Nehru and it worked out well. “He is charting out a plan in such a way to reach the public and earn the name as a simple man”, one of the functionaries accompanied the minister said adding that people would witness several such ideas that are in the kitty of Nehru.