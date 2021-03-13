Twists and turns continue: DMDK fails to rope in allies

Chennai :

After initial talks failed with the AMMK, DMDK top brass then contacted its party functionaries, who submitted applications to contest in the elections, but unexpectedly most of the candidates did not express interest to contest in the elections on their own.





“Party functionaries submitted applications to contest with the belief that our party will align with AIADMK and they thought that they had bright chances of winning seats but now as the party has decided to contest alone candidates are not coming forward to contest in the polls,” said DMDK sources. As candidates were not interested in contest alone for the polls, DMDK top brass made a final attempt to fix alliance with AMMK on Friday morning, but AMMK refused to budge to the demands of DMDK and went on to release its third list of candidates.





Later in the evening, DMDK leader Vijayakant rushed to party headquarters in Koyambedu and held an urgent discussion with party functionaries. Party sources hinted that the list of candidates for all the 234 constituencies will be released on Sunday. The ruling AIADMK’s ally DMDK on Tuesday walked out of the alliance following failure of seat sharing talks for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elections with just days left for the nominations to open. After three-rounds of protracted negotiations failed to fructify, the DMDK led by actor-turned politician Vijayakanth said it was moving out of the alliance.