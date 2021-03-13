NTK urges ECI to tweak party symbol in EVMs

Chennai :

“Our party contested the 2019 Parliamentary and Assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu. We faced a huge setback due to the much lighter, illegible, vaguely printed sugarcane farmer symbol. We request ECI to bolden the outline of our symbol,” said N Chandrasekaran, General Secretary of NTK, in a petition submitted to ECI. In 2019, NTK was allotted the symbol of sugarcane farmer and there were allegations from the party that the symbol was not visible properly due to which voters faced difficulty in recognising their symbol. The party claimed that their symbol was made lighter deliberately to hamper their victory.





NTK also claimed that despite the partiality shown by ECI, they have managed to bag 3.9 per cent vote in the Parliament election and emerged as the fourth largest party in Tamil Nadu. They fear that this time too their symbol, sugarcane farmer, which has been allotted again for them, might not be printed well in the EVMs. By quoting the 2013 incident, where BJP demanded the same from ECI, and their symbol was made bold by the commission, the party urged to bolden their symbol as well for voters to easily identify their symbol.