This poll is a war between good and evil, says CM

Chennai :

Campaigning in Vazhapadi in Salem district for party candidate Chithra, the Chief Minister said that, at last, the good will prevail upon the evil.





“With an only intention to loot, the DMK has been spreading lies against the AIADMK government. I am ready to answer any of the charges being levelled by DMK leaders against the AIADMK. Let us prepare a stage for the debate. Similarly, the DMK leaders should explain my questions on the wrong done by the party during its rule,” he said.





The Chief Minister also charged that the DMK couldn’t bear the good work being done by the AIADMK. “Our party keeps up all its election promises. But the DMK says one and does something else. During polls, the DMK will make attractive promises to garner votes and come to power, only to conveniently forget it later. Their only intention is to loot,” he said.





Urging voters to end the dynasty politics of DMK, the Chief Minister said that rowdyism will come back and the peace of people will be ruined if DMK is voted to power.





He also listed out various welfare measures executed by the AIADMK, including water management projects for the welfare of farmers, uninterrupted power supply, and has made the state excel in the field of education and medicine.