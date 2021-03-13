Corporation warns candidates to follow COVID protocols

Chennai :

“Also, we will include the expenditure of clearing the defacement in the candidates’ account if they erect banners, posters and graffiti in the public places. Earlier, election officials removed graffiti, posters and banners at 45,044 locations in the city, “ Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer G Prakash said.





He added that the Returning Officers have been empowered to reject the candidates, who violate COVID-19 norms, including wearing masks. “Only two persons should accompany a candidate during the nomination and they should wear masks,” he said.





Meanwhile, the civic body has identified 565 vulnerable and 30 critical polling stations in 16 Assembly constituencies in the city. The civic body would facilitate additional security arrangements at the vulnerable and critical booths.





Explaining how the critical pooling booths are decided, Prakash said that those polling booths had registered more than 90 per cent turnout in the previous elections and most of the votes were secured by a single candidate.





The civic body had received 30 complaints on the toll-free helpline (1800-425-7012) and 49 complaints on the cVIGIL App. A total of 14 FIRs have been registered. As of Thursday evening, the election flying squads and static surveillance teams had seized more than Rs. 30 lakh cash apart from gold, silver and rice.





Six candidates filed nominations:





As the date for filing nominations commenc ed on Friday, only six independent candidates had filed their nominations on the first day.





Three candidates had filed their papers in RK Nagar constituency. Two candidates filed their papers in the Villivakkam constituency and one candidate filed his nomination in Perambur.





The civic body had already sent the ballot units, control units and VVPAT devices to the respective constituencies.