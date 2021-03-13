Tough fight on the cards in Thondamuthur constituency

Chennai :

In a direct face-off, the incumbent Local Administration Minister will be trying his luck for the third time after winning the seat for two successive terms. Velumani won the 2011 Assembly polls by a victory margin of 53,203 votes defeating MN Kandaswamy of Congress. In 2016, he won from the same constituency with a margin of over 60,000 votes by defeating DMK’s ally Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) candidate MA Syed Mohammed. It is likely to be a tough task ahead for DMK, which last won the constituency in 1971.





Though unsolved issues are in plenty in the constituency, Velumani has earned the goodwill of people by developing a special rapport with the rural voters. “Be it any family function or condolence, Velumani would send his personal assistants to the house on a courtesy visit. He would never disappoint anyone seeking financial help, even if it is for religious reasons. Such simple goodwill gestures have earned him respect from the electorate,” said R Muthu Krishnan, a farmer in Thondamuthur.





Velumani’s USP has been his personal contact with the voters. However, drinking water facility and road facilities in interior areas remain pathetic despite the Minister holding the heavyweight portfolio of the Local Administration Department. Also, elephant intrusions into farmlands on forest peripheries and never-ending man-animal conflicts continue to be the key demands of people in Thondamuthur. On a positive note, concerted efforts by the ruling government to revive the Noyyal river has come as a shot in the arm as it may give life to thousands of farmers in the villages, which has large swathes of farms under areca nut and coconut plantations. Meanwhile, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, who shot to popularity during the high octane Jallikattu protests in 2017, is perceived as a newcomer to the constituency. Until entering the electoral fray, Karthikeya was recognised for his efforts in preserving the native breeds of cattle through his Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation, a non-profit organization. He joined the DMK in November 2020 and grew fast in the rank and file of the party, He now holds the post of secretary of the newly formed Environmental wing in DMK.