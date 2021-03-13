Senior DMK leaders to contest again, only 12 women find place among 173 candidates

Chennai :

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan would be contesting in his native Katpadi for the umpteenth (11th) time. Principal secretary KN Nehru (Tiruchy west), deputy general secretaries K Ponmudi (Thirukovilur), I Periasamy (Attur) and EV Velu (Tiruvannamalai), MRK Panneersevalm (Kurinjipadi), AP Nanthakumar (Anaikattu), R Gandhi (Ranipet), KS Masthan (Gingee), R Rajendran (Salem north), Payya Krishnan (Kavundampalayam), Thalapathy (Madurai north) and Moorthy (Madurai east) among the district secretaries are some of the seniors who have managed to retain their seats. Former ministers like Thangam Thennarasu (Thiruchuli), MP Saminathan (Kangayam), KKSSR Ramachandran (Aruppukottai), KR Periyakaruppan (Tirupattur), Tamilarasi (Manamadurai), Avudaiappam (Ambasamudram) and a host of others have also picked by the DMK high command.





Heirs denied ticket





Even as Stalin fielded his son Udhayanidhi in Chepauk – Triplicane segment, he has denied seats to sons/daughters of several district secretaries and senior leaders. Other than Udhayanidhi and a couple of sitting MLA-sons of seniors like treasurer TR Baalu and deputy general secretary I Periasamy, the party has denied tickets to sons of principal secretary KN Nehru, district secretaries EV Velu and MRK Panneerselvam.





Only a dozen women candidates





One of the main standout features of the DMK candidates’ list was the lack of representation of women. Only 12 of the 173 DMK candidates were women.





The dozen women also include prominent faces like deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, who would be in the poll fray after long in the Modakurichi Assembly segment. Sitting MLAs P Geeta Jeevan (Thoothukudi), who is the daughter of veteran party district secretary Periasamy, and Poongothai Aladi Aruna (Alangulam), daughter of Aladi Aruna have successfully secured MLA ticket this time. Former minister Tamilarasi (Manamadurai), former Salem Mayor Rekha Priyadarshini (Gangavalli), Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (Dharapuram), Vara Lakshmi (Chengalpattu) and Nivedha Murugan (Poompuhar) were among the very few women to be awarded MLA tickets in the Dravidian major, which is a vocal supporter of 33% reservation for women.





Newcomers pitted against AIADMK biggies





The DMK did not disappoint newcomers from the ruling AIADMK and BJP in the candidate list preparation either. A good number of leaders, who joined DMK from other parties, and even a debutant politician have been featured in the candidates’ list.





Prominent among them would be DMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan, who quit the AMMK and joined a couple of years ago. Tamilselvan has been pitted against AIADMK coordinator cum deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam in Bodinaickenur constituency. Former AIADMK minister and incumbent district in charge Senthil Balaji, who was the first to jump ship from AMMK, has been fielded against State Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar in Karur constituency. Dr Lakshmanan, a former MP of AIADMK, who had joined DMK last year, would be daring state law minister C Ve Shanmugham in Villupuram. SK Vedarathinam, a former BJP state vice president, who joined the DMK last year, has been given Vedaranyam ticket, where he had once contested as an independent candidate and secured around 40,000 votes.





Erstwhile AIADMK strongman Raja Kannappan, who had joined the DMK around a year ago, has been rewarded with Mudhukulathur seat in Ramanathapuram. Secretary of newly created DMK Environment Wing and well known Jallikattu activist, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy of Kangeyam would dare state local administration minister S P Velumani in the latter’s bastion Thondamuthur in Coimbatore.