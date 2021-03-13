DTNext Exclusive: ‘Nepotism is a serious issue’

Chennai :

CHANDRASEKHAR, BJP national spokesperson in a freewheeling interview with CS Koteeswaran claimed that BJP would never have anything to do with a corrupt politician.





Your party wanted 60 assembly seats but settled for 20 seats. Are you comfortable with the seat-sharing arrangement with AIADMK?





We are in partnership with AIADMK not for seats, but for an alliance that will transform the political course of the State. People are tired of this father-son continuance in politics. This father-son- uncle-nephew style of controlling government resources is a serious issue in Tamil Nadu. Stalin allotting a seat to his son Udhayanidhi Stalin is a classic example of nepotism. We will reach out to all those who want a clean government free of dynastic politics.





PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah openly state that the BJP is against corruption, but the BJP has allied with AIADMK where the party’s top leader was convicted of corruption charges and a few others are still facing charges. Why is this contradiction?





BJP is a party that has zero-tolerance against corruption. Allegations are different from material evidence. If the charges against such politicians turn out to be true through a conviction, the laws of the land will take their course and BJP will distance itself from such politicians.





What will be your key campaign strategies against the DMK – Congress alliance?





Besides nepotism, the BJP will also rake up the 2G spectrum case corruption against UPA. The prosecution started during the UPA regime and investigation proceeded for years. To date, there is no conviction in this case due to the slow legal process of our country. BJP supporters and the common public ask why the charged people are not in jail. We will remind the voter about all that.





The public suffers from skyrocketing fuel price rise. Will this not affect the NDA’s poll prospects in poll-bound TN, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry?





Cooking gas and petrol prices are determined following a combination of state and central taxes. The country is fighting against a COVID-induced economic crisis and spending thousands of crores to meet the medical requirements. This is not the time to reduce fuel taxes. At the same time, the centre has not increased the GST, income tax and corporate tax despite the contraction of the Indian economy.





Puducherry CM Narayanasamy and the former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi were at loggerheads affecting the development of Puducherry. Why did the BJP delay in acting against it when you claim the party is for development?





Puducherry CM Narayanasamy was fighting against the Lt Governor’s efforts to implement central government schemes. The public is upset with the outgoing Congress government and the BJP – NR Congress alliance will deliver the awaited development for the union territory.