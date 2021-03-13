AMMK releases 3rd list, DMDK to fight alone

Chennai :

“Talks with AMMK did not go well from the beginning as AMMK did not agree to the number of seats demanded by us,” said a DMDK functionary, on request of anonymity.





Meanwhile, AMMK confirmed that it will contest in 195 constituencies. The party released its first list of 15 candidates and the second list for 50 constituencies earlier this week. Apart from the 195 constituencies, 13 seats were allotted for alliance partners taking the overall tally to 208 seats. Candidates for the remaining 26 constituencies are yet to be announced. AMMK also released its manifesto, in which one of the key promise is the Amma Economic Revolution Scheme, under which one job would be provided per family. As per the proposal in the manifesto, factories would be opened at villages and towns under the direct supervision of the State government to generate employment.