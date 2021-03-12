DMK finalises seats for CPI, MMK and TVK, Velmurugan gets Panruti

Chennai :

Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi led by T Velmurugan has been allotted Panruti seat, which he would contest on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) led by MH Jawahirullah has been allotted Papanasam and Manapparai seats. ER Eswaran led KMDK would contest on DMK’s Rising Sun Symbol in Sulur, Perundurai and Tiruchengode constituencies. Both MMK and KMDK would contest on DMK’s symbol. DMK, which was expected to release its candidates’ list on Thursday, is learnt to have postponed it to Friday as it has yet to finalise the 6 constituencies each of CPIM and VCK.





Cong to contest in 15, DMK in 13 in Pondy: DMK and Congress also clinched the deal for Puducherry Assembly polls. A delegation comprising former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy and AICC in-charge of TNCC Dinesh Gundu Rao signed the pact with DMK president MK Stalin. The Dravidian major would contest in 13 seats in Puducherry and Congress in 15 seats. 2 seats have been reserved for allies, ending speculation about the rift in the alliance.





IUML announces candidates: IUML, which was the first to finalise the seats with the DMK, announced its 3 candidates. The party has fielded sitting MLA KAM Mohammed Abu Backer in Kadayanallur, N Mohammed Nayeem in Vaniyambadi and AS Abdul Rahman Rabani in Chidambaram.