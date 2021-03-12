Litmus test for Rajendra Bhalaji as he shifts battleground to Rajapalayam from Sivakasi

Chennai :

Sivakasi, which is known for the fireworks industry and also known as ‘Little Japan’, made its presence felt on the global map. Apart from fireworks with over 60 per cent of its contribution, Sivakasi is also a major centre of safety match production and offset printing in India. Sivakasi has been facing an array of problems, especially the risk of running into traffic problems. The commercial town, which employs several lakhs of people, despite potential trades, has not been facing any expansion. Politicians, who make promises to bring developments, would never keep their promises and ignorant people are destined to stay, according to people. Traffic congestion on road networks occurs as commuters increase, often resulting in vehicular queuing. The sitting MLA is on the receiving end of criticism as many locals felt the long-pending demands for high-level bridges at Thiruthangal, Satchiyapuram and Vellayapuram road remain ignored for years together. The establishment of the much-awaited bridges could only provide an everlasting solution for the locals, however, the authorities failed to live up to people’s expectations, which would certainly reflect in polls. Stakeholders relying on the fireworks industry said that Bhalaji has been supportive of the industry and played a key role in lowering GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.





Lakshmi Ganesan, former chairperson of Thiruthangal Municipality was given a seat to contest from Sivakasi, which has traditionally been a stronghold of AIADMK with five victories, to maintain the party’s winning ways. On the other hand, actor Gautami was figured in the tentative list of contestants from BJP, a key ally of AIADMK.