Actor Senthil joins BJP before polls

Chennai :

Senthil, who had switched loyalty to ousted AIADMK leader V K Saikala and later joined the AMMK floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, met BJP Tamil Nadu Unit President L Murugan and joined the party. Later talking to reporters, Senthil said he joined the BJP inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance. Senthil is a popular comedian in Tamil cinema and he has been in the industry for over four decades. He and popular comedian Goundamani formed a deadly combination and are one of the most popular pairs in the industry.