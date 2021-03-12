Fri, Mar 12, 2021

Actor Senthil joins BJP before polls

Published: Mar 12,202103:29 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

With just three weeks left for the April 6 Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP got some star value when popular actor and former AIADMK star campaigner Senthil joined the saffron party on Thursday.

Senthil
Senthil
Chennai:
Senthil, who had switched loyalty to ousted AIADMK leader V K Saikala and later joined the AMMK floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, met BJP Tamil Nadu Unit President L Murugan and joined the party. Later talking to reporters, Senthil said he joined the BJP inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance. Senthil is a popular comedian in Tamil cinema and he has been in the industry for over four decades. He and popular comedian Goundamani formed a deadly combination and are one of the most popular pairs in the industry.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations