Actor Senthil joins BJP before polls

With just three weeks left for the April 6 Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP got some star value when popular actor and former AIADMK star campaigner Senthil joined the saffron party on Thursday.
Chennai:
Senthil, who had switched loyalty to ousted AIADMK leader V K Saikala and later joined the AMMK floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, met BJP Tamil Nadu Unit President L Murugan and joined the party. Later talking to reporters, Senthil said he joined the BJP inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance. Senthil is a popular comedian in Tamil cinema and he has been in the industry for over four decades. He and popular comedian Goundamani formed a deadly combination and are one of the most popular pairs in the industry.
