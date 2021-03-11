PMK releases first list of candidates for 10 seats

Chennai :

PMK President G K Mani, who has been contesting in Mettur constituency, has shifted his constituency to Pennagaram.





Advocate K Balu has been allotted Jayamkondam constituency while PMK Treasurer M Thilakabama was allotted Athur constituency in Dindigul district.





Earlier in the day, the list of 23 constituencies allotted for PMK was released by AIADMK and most of them were in the northern districts, which is considered as their stronghold. Sources in PMK said that the remaining list of candidates for 13 constituencies will be announced on Friday.