Tenkasi gearing up to face maiden Assembly elections

Chennai :

With five Assembly constituencies, Tenkasi district goes to the polls as per the Election Commission’s schedule. The economic development of the district is mainly dependent on agriculture and tourism. The district has a total electorate of 13, 33,880 from Tenkasi, Alangulam, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil (Reserve) and Vasudevanallur (Reserve) constituencies, sources said.





To ensure smooth conduct of polls, Tenkasi Collector and District Election Officer GS Sameeran on Wednesday said all necessary arrangements are in place and electoral authorities will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings. Since Tenkasi is bordering on Kerala, an interstate border meeting with Kollam District Administration was convened and joint teams comprising officials from Departments of Police, Excise, Forest and Transport have been formed to check any violation ahead of polls.





The joint teams stressed the need for strengthening of existing border check posts, identification of sensitive check posts, wherever necessary, and also of vulnerable areas for erection of additional check posts and mobile check posts.





It was also discussed on strengthening vehicle checking and surveillance to prevent any smuggling of illicit liquor, currency transaction, check movements of illegal transport and more importantly to check cross border bogus voting from either ways, the Collector said.





Further, he said COVID restrictions would be strictly followed and people if found with high temperature would be subject to RT-PCR test. Moreover, travel e-pass is mandatory for people crossing the border and people especially from Kerala and Maharashtra making inbound travel to Tenkasi. Among 1,884 polling stations including 380 auxiliary stations, 14 such stations have been located along bordering areas and security would be strengthened surrounding these stations. Of these polling stations, 120 stations have been identified vulnerable and 23 others as critical. The only constraint was that the district faced a shortage of polling personnel earlier since most of them required were in the neighboring Tirunelveli, from where 300 such personnel have been roped in of late.





“Now, we have a total of 9092 polling personnel with 20 per cent in reserve,” he said. “Apart from central paramilitary force, three observers to monitor election expenditure have come in,” the Collector added.