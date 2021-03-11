Left parties, DMK likely to decide on seats today

Chennai :

CPM and CPI are contesting six seats each in the DMK led alliance in the Assembly polls. According to sources in the Left parties, CPI, which had held three round of talks with the DMK has got four seats confirmed out of the six.





Sources said that DMK has confirmed Nagapattinam, Tiruppur North, Sivagangai and Bhavanisagar. “We have demanded Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur district, a traditional seat which was represented by CPI nine times, and Thali in Krishnagiri district where our party and local leader T Ramachandran enjoys good support. These two seats are yet to be decided. DMK had won the two seats in the 2016 polls, ” sources said, adding that the party also sought Velachery seat instead of Nagapattinam.





CPI sources said that the constituencies deal is likely to sign on Thursday if its demands were met. CPM sources said that the talks were progressing in a cordial manner and the deal would be signed in a day. The Marxist party has sought allocation of six seats among the list of eight constituencies given by it. It includes Nagercoil, Madurai North, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Kilvelur in Nagapattinam and Perambur or Thiruvottiyur in Chennai. “We have reached consensus on certain seats and discussion going in a few seats. We are hopeful of completing the negotiations by Thursday and signing the deal, ” sources said.