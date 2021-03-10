TN polls: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK releases first list of candidates

Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list.
Chennai:
A day after stitching an alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Wednesday released the first list of 15 candidates for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
READ MORE: https://www.dtnext.in/News/TamilNadu/2021/03/10025409/1279731/DMDK-snaps-ties-with-AIADMK-explores-pact-with-AMMK-.vpf
Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list.
On Monday, AMMK announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram. Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
#BREAKING | AMMK leader @TTVDhinakaran releases the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He has chosen a total of 15 candidates for the first list. #AMMK#TTVDhinakaran#TNElection2021#TamilNadu@ammkofficial@TTVDhinakaranpic.twitter.com/I243MZUj6f— DT Next (@dt_next) March 10, 2021
Conversations