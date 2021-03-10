Dip in ticket-seekers due to dual leadership

Chennai :

When the AIADMK contested alone in the last polls, 26,174 applications were received, whereas this time the number was only slightly more than 8,500.





One reason attributed to the fall in applications is that the party is contesting as part of an alliance.





Another section revealed that partymen in a bid to get a ticket submitted one application in their name and another in Jayalalithaa’s name in the last elections.





“This also showed their acceptance of her leadership. This time cadre have not sought applications in either EPS or OPS name,” said sources, adding that dual leadership had divided loyalties within the party.