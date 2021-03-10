Udhayanidhi unlikely to contest this time

Chennai :

Significantly, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, who appeared for the MLA applicant’s interview for Chepauk-Triplicane seat, could be ‘denied’ ticket this time. DMK sources in the know disclosed that Stalin has been using the denial of ticket to his son to negate nepotism charges and discourage some district secretaries seeking tickets for their sons/daughters.





“He (Stalin) is telling seniors already that he’s denying ticket to Udhayanidhi this time. Even if the junior is interested, he cannot push for it now. Also, district secretaries who demanded tickets for their sons have been put off by the decision. Also, this will blunt the nepotism charge of rivals. Candidates list is unlikely on Wednesday unless consensus is reached with allies before tomorrow evening dramatically,” a DMK senior added.