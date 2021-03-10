DEO tells banks to alert suspicious transactions over Rs 10 lakh

Chennai :

A direction to the effect was given at the review meeting on monitoring the banking transactions chaired by the Chennai district additional District Electoral Officer J Meghanath Reddy on Tuesday. An official release said that the banks were also directed to ensure that the agencies which were given a contract to transport cash should not carry cash of the third party and individuals. The vehicles carrying cash would be checked by the officials during the election time. To monitor the money transactions, director-general of Income Tax Investigation, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has set up a 24-hour control centre. The public could call on toll-free number 1800 435 6669, 044-28271915 and email: itcontrol.chn@gov.in or WhatsApp at 9445394453 on any suspicious transactions or jewels.





Meanwhile, the flying squad seized Rs 11 lakh and 16.53 kg of silver in two separate incidents at Harbour and Perambur constituencies. At Harbour, the flying squad seized Rs 4 lakh and 16.53 kg of silver during the vehicle checking at Evening Bazaar from a person from Vellore. Another team seized Rs 7 lakh cash from a person from Vysarpadi when it was checking vehicles at MKB Nagar.