DMK to finalise allies’ constituencies today

Chennai :

Earlier in the day, IUML Leader Khadar Mohideen visited Anna Arivalayam and announced that they have been allotted Kadayanallur constituency and they were hopeful of being allotted a seat in a northern district and one elsewhere in the state. IUML has sought Ambur or Vaniyambadi. Likewise, the DMK is likely to allot Panruti or Neyveli to Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan. The party has also held negotiations with Congress leaders who visited Arivalayam to identify their constituencies. TNCC president KS Alagiri told media after the meeting with DMK team that they would hold the final talks at 12 noon on Wednesday and sign the pact for the same. Asked about the choice of constituencies, Alagiri said, “We have asked seats spread across the state. We will clinch the deal at noon on Wednesday.”





DMK candidates’ list could be delayed by a day





DMK sources with knowledge of the talks said the party could defer the release of its candidates’ list by a day to Thursday. Stalin announced earlier that they would release a candidates list on March 10 and the poll manifesto the following day. With KMDK’s three seats, the DMK has allotted 60 seats to allies. The Dravidian major is expected to contest in 174 constituencies in the April 6 election. However, the party’s “Rising Sun” symbol could be in the poll fray in over 185 seats, thanks to Vaiko’s MDMK, Eswaran’s KMDK, MMK and three junior partners like Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi, Makkal Viduthazhai Kazhagam and Athi Tamizhar Peravai that have agreed to contest on DMK’s symbol. DMK has proposed to release its candidates list on March 10.