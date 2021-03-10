With Capt’s exit, AIADMK to fight from 180 seats

Chennai :

With the DMDK walking out of the alliance, the ruling party will have more than 180 seats to contest in the upcoming polls, an informed AIADMK senior said. Both the leaders OPS and EPS are not upset over the walkout of DMDK from the alliance, he further confirmed.





The game plan is to rely on the vote bank of Two Leaves and not to depend on the alliance partners, the senior said.





DMDK’s sudden support to ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and the constant demand for seats on par with the PMK plus the seats demanded by the PMK did not go well with the Chief Minister.





Further, the DMDK leaders often skipped the invitation and would frequently switch their phones off, all these were reasons for the AIADMK seat-sharing committee to act with caution with the DMDK and ultimately it resulted in the exit of the Vijayakant’s party. Only the DMDK would face a setback for walking out of the alliance and their absence would not affect our prospects, minister D Jayakumar said responding to the DMDK’s walkout from the AIADMK-BJP alliance.





“This is an unfortunate decision by the DMDK. Despite DMDK leaders Sudhish and Premalathaa Vijayakanth bad-mouthing the AIADMK, we held three rounds of talks with them. We chose to ignore their insults respecting the alliance dharma. Now it is for them to handle politics with dignity,” the senior AIADMK minister told reporters while responding to the DMDK’s decision to quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance.





“DMDK functionaries are not astrologists to predict the results of AIADMK, my advice is that they should measure their words,” he added.





Seats can be shared only based on the vote bank and not on expectations, Jayakumar explained. It was AIADMK that helped the DMDK to win the MLAs and enter the TN assembly, but today they have forgotten the past, Jayakumar noted.