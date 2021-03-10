Stalin set to record a hat-trick

Chennai :

Kolathur has the unique distinction only a couple of Assembly segments have in the state — electing a chief ministerial candidate. DMK president-cum-chief minister candidate of the Secular Progressive Alliance, MK Stalin seeks to be (re) elected to the Legislative Assembly for the third consecutive time, not just as a member, but the CM from the largely middle and lower middle-class constituency, where civic issues are the biggest concern.





Stalin is hopeful of securing a hat-trick victory from Kolathur, where he had defeated former Chennai Mayor ‘Saidai’ Duraisamy and AIADMK heavyweight JCD Prabhakar in 2011 and 2016, respectively. Only this time he would be aspiring for a decisive margin, unlike a few thousand votes that had helped secure victory in the 2011 Assembly poll. That it was curated by Stalin even while the DMK was in opposition during the last decade was evident from the party organisation in the state capital descending on the seat for every visit of the constituency MLA Stalin, who shifted from his favourite Thousand Lights constituency in 2011. Though significant improvements have been made in road infrastructure in the constituency by constructing flyovers in Perambur and Moolakadai in the last decade and a half, smooth traffic flow continues to elude the residents, who have been insisting on widening some arterial roads.





Inadequate sewerage, solid waste disposal and drinking water shortage are other civic woes that cry for attention in the segment. “Ours is one of the densely populated areas in the city. It is a largely middle-class pocket. Solid waste disposal needs improvement. Overflowing bins and reckless dumping on roadsides is very common.





A visit to Moolakadai junction in the evening or morning will tell you that the infrastructure needs improvement even after the flyover construction. Riding a motorcycle at this intersection during peak hours is an adventure of a kind,” complained Ghulam Mohammed of Moolakadai.





Curiously, Stalin had set up an exclusive helpline and opened a cell in his constituency to resolve voter’s grievances long ago. “Probably, the civic authorities ignored the constituency because it was represented by the Opposition Leader. At least if we had councillors, they would have raised the issue in the council. In their absence, it was not easy to draw the attention of corporation officials towards civic woes. If a CM candidate wins from here, it could end our woes,” remarked Mannar Mannan of Retteri.





Expectations of the voters cannot be construed as misplaced given that the election of a CM candidate could force officials into addressing taxpayers’ concerns more effectively. As much as promises of the CM candidate Stalin, voters are also anxious to learn about the choice of candidate of ruling AIADMK, which had fielded heavyweights in the last couple of elections. The race would largely be dichotomous, between Stalin and the AIADMK candidate as Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman has gone back on his promise of daring Stalin and shifted to Tiruvottiyur.