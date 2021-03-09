Disagreement over seats: DMDK breaks away from AIADMK-BJP alliance

Chennai :

In an unexpected turn of events, DMDK, on Tuesday, announced that it will snap the ties with AIADMK-BJP alliance.





“As AIADMK refused to allot the number of seats demanded by DMDK it was unanimously decided, in the district secretaries meeting, to walk away from the AIADMK-BJP alliance”, said DMDK founder Vijayakant, in a statement.









AIADMK and DMDK carried out three rounds of official talks and two rounds of unofficial talks to finalise alliance for the upcoming assembly election but from the beginning AIADMK did not agree to the number of seats demanded by DMDK. Initially, DMDK demanded 41 seats, the same number it contested in 2011 election in AIADMK alliance, but as AIADMK refused it demanded seats on par with PMK.





Even then AIADMK did not agree for the numbers and finally AIADMK offered upto 13 seats for DMDK. Under the circumstance, DMDK called for an emergency meeting of district secretaries at the party head office in Koyambedu, on Tuesday, and discussed the alliance prospects.













Sources in DMDK said that district secretaries were not happy at such low number of seats allotted for DMDK and they had opined to end the alliance with AIADMK. Based on the opinion obtained in the meeting, party top brass decided to end the ties with AIADMK and BJP.