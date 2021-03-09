LJP to go it alone in state polls

The Lok Jansakthi Party (LJP) on Monday announced that it would go it alone in the April six Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Chennai : Talking to reporters here, LJP State President S Vidyadharan and Dalit Sena State President M Sathyaseelan said the candidates list for the elections would be announced on March 11, a day before filing of nomination begins. They said some of the dalit movements and those parties having dalits as their leaders were particular in ensuring that dalit parties did not get any recognition in any of the alliances. In the third front no steps are being taken to include dalit parties in it. Hence, the LJP has decided to face the elections alone, they said.