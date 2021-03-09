309 booths vulnerable in Tirunelveli

With elections in Tamil Nadu slated for April 6, authorities have been engaged in ensuring correct arrangements in place.
Madurai: Tirunelveli Collector and DEO V Vishnu along with Police Commissioner TS Anbu and SP Manivannan inspected Government Engineering college, where votes would be counted as per the directive of ECI, and took stock of arrangements. Meanwhile, with the aid of flying squad teams and static surveillance teams, unaccounted cash of Rs 1.25 lakh, seven kilos of silver, five bags of imitation jewelry, 64 dhotis and 29 liquor bottles have so far been seized and eight cases were filed, the Collector told reporters.
