Randomisation of EVMs done

As the political parties are in the last rounds of seat sharing talks for the Assembly election, the GCC and district election office has allocated EVM to the constituencies, on Monday.

Chennai : According to GCC statement, the EVMS and VVPAT devices have been allocated to constituencies on randomisation process, done in the presence of Corporation Commissioner and DEO G Prakash, and representatives of political parties. "The city has 5,911 polling booths that includes 2,157 auxiliary booths. In in the city, we have 7,098 ballot units, 7,098 control units and 7,454 VVPAT devices, said Prakash.