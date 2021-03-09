Constituency Watch - Villupuram: Pros and cons weigh equally against Law Minister

Vellore :

C Ve Shanmugam, who has won from this constituency twice (2001 and 2011), was sent to the Assembly from the neighbouring Tindivanam constituency twice earlier. His elevation through the ranks and continuing as district secretary from 2004 speaks volumes of his hold over the masses and years of hard work to strengthen the party and himself in the district.





The fact that Shanmugam had nurtured the constituency well was evident from the statements of residents who point to the opening a women’s college and a law college, both the requirements which we all thought would remain only on paper. He also wielded his influence to start a new university in Villupuram named after former AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa by bifurcating the Vellore based Tiruvalluvar university. However, what goes against him is his failure to fulfil the last election promise of providing adequate infrastructure to the town’s extension areas. “Another assurance that is pending from his side is the status upgrade of Villupuram municipality into a corporation,” point out locals.





Villupuram town lacks many basic facilities. As the town suffered water logging during rains, officials and public felt that diverting water into the nearby Koliyanur canal would relieve the town of the problem and Rs.26 crore was spent on this. But stagnation continued during the downpour in January, which exposed poor quality of work carried out. Though the town needs a storm-water drain facility, the foundation for the project was laid only a month ago and the work is yet to start, locals aver.





Venketesan, another long-time resident of the town, said “Ponmudi during his tenure as the Villupuram MLA and a minister in Karunanidhi’s cabinet brought the girls higher secondary school, integrated court complex, collectorate and the new bus stand. So, he also took care of the constituency equally well and his shifting to Tirukoilur constituency is a big loss to the town.”





Asked about Shanmugam’s electoral chances this time, a common feeling is that if Lakshmanan, a former AIADMK functionary and a Vanniyar, who crossed over to the DMK, was fielded by the opposition Villupuram would see a tough fight. Beyond party circles, Dr Lakshmanan is popular among the townsmen. Though it is just three years since he joined the DMK, another plus point for Dr Lakshmanan may be the anti-incumbency wave, said Kumaresan a van driver of Villupuram.





Shanmugam’s position might turn little more complicated if the AMMK fields a candidate, as that party could split the AIADMK votes.