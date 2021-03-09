Kamal Haasan shifts focus of attack on DMK, Stalin as election nears

Chennai :

During the past few days of his campaign, the actor-politician took a dig at Stalin over his fumbling and didn’t even spare late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Kamal, who faced flak over his wheelchair jibe on Monday, clarified that it was not aimed at the late DMK chief. “I was referring to my old age when I mentioned the wheelchair… I did not refer to Kalaignar at all. If at all, I want to insult him and I would have done it differently by uttering the name “MK Stalin”, ” he said at a women conference here.





Referring to Stalin’s charge of AIADMK government copying his promises, he asked whether Stalin would promise to end river sand mining, closure of 50 per cent of Tasmac liquor shops and ending beach sand mineral mining. “Stalin won’t promise these because they would like to continue the loot when they come to power,” he said addressing a rally at Kolathur on March 5.





Recalling an incident during the making of his film Dasavatharam, Haasan said that when he was discussing the film highlighting an environmental issue, Karunanidhi suggested the sand mining happening during the AIADMK government. “The film got delayed and by the time of release, DMK came to power. I invited Kalaignar to the movie, his face turned red and asked why do you make a film about sand mining. I told him it was you who suggested it. He retorted don’t we need sand for the construction. First, I didn’t understand and later I learnt they are continuing with the loot,” he said, adding that he was not intending to disrespect someone but “I have to say what happened then.”





A senior leader of MNM denied Haasan targeting the DMK alone of late. “If you had watched all his campaign speech since December last year, he was highly critical of both the AIADMK and DMK. There is no bias in his speech. Our party is opposed to corruption at all levels in both the parties. If Stalin alleges corruption charges against the AIADMK government and projects himself as a saint, we will recall the corruption that happened during the previous DMK regime,” he said.