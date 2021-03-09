Ignored by AIADMK, smaller allies seek refuge in DMK camp

Chennai :

Seeking an audience with the DMK president MK Stalin, Karunas said, “The Mukkulathor Pulipadai will extend support to the DMK and requested the Dravidian major to allot seats in the secular front for his outfit.” The actor-turned-politician, who won from Tiruvadanai constituency on an AIADMK ticket in 2016 assembly election, recently walked out of the ruling party alliance. Karunas also revealed a few incidents that happened in Koovathur resort in 2017 and threatened to leak more such secrets.





Similarly, another AIADMK alliance partner and incumbent Nagapattinam MLA Thamimun Ansari also expressed support for the DMK alliance in the upcoming assembly elections. Thamimun Ansari also won from AIADMK symbol in 2016 assembly elections. Ansari was unhappy at AIADMK’s support for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and publicly expressed displeasure over the relationship between AIADMK and BJP.