Grant ‘known’ symbols to smaller parties: HC to ECI

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation on a plea moved Pudiya Tamilagam led by Dr. Krishnasamy seeking to allot him Television symbol as was done during the previous elections. Senior counsel N L Rajah appearing for Pudiya Tamilagam contended that despite the TV symbol being granted to them, symbols like computer and black board resemble television creating confusion among voters. Based on this, the counsel sought for the removal of such symbols from the common pool given to unrecognised parties. Accounting for the submission, the bench said, “The incidental raise issued by the petitioner is over perceived confusion over election symbols available for allotment. A black board, TV, computer and also all such symbols looks alike and it may confuse voters.”





However, noting that it is too late to complain, the bench sought the ECI to the extent possible to allot symbols that are distinct and recognised by the voters. To the plea pertaining to seeking Television symbols as had been allocated during the previous elections, the bench sought the ECI to take a decision on the party’s representation within a week.