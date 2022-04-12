Tue, Apr 12, 2022

Angry Hardik seen yelling at Shami over missed catch. Twitter reacts

Published: Apr 12,202201:29 PM by Online Desk

The incident happened during the final ball of the 13th over where Hardik Pandya was bowling.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya (Image Courtesy: PTI)
Chennai:
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was seen yelling at Mohammed Shami on the field in the IPL 2022 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.The incident happened during the final ball of the 13th over where Hardik Pandya was bowling.

Until yesterday, GT were the only undefeated team in the tournament. An extraordinary half-century from captain Kane Williamson helped the SRH win the mach by eight wickets with five balls to spare.

In the video, Hardik was spotted abusing the senior cricketer with words full of angst.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi played an upper cut in the 13th over, however, Shami did not attempt for a catch which didn’t impress Hardik Pandya.

Earlier, SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first and managed to restrict GT to 162/7 in 20 overs.

Conversations