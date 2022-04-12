Angry Hardik seen yelling at Shami over missed catch. Twitter reacts

Chennai :

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was seen yelling at Mohammed Shami on the field in the IPL 2022 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.The incident happened during the final ball of the 13th over where Hardik Pandya was bowling.





Until yesterday, GT were the only undefeated team in the tournament. An extraordinary half-century from captain Kane Williamson helped the SRH win the mach by eight wickets with five balls to spare.





In the video, Hardik was spotted abusing the senior cricketer with words full of angst.





Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi played an upper cut in the 13th over, however, Shami did not attempt for a catch which didn’t impress Hardik Pandya.





Just watch the Kane Williamson reaction when Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi & Markram dropped catches & compare it with Hardik Pandey reaction to dropped catch by Shami, Pandya was screaming at his senior partner Shami, that's the difference between a Leader & a Captain #SRHvGT — Ykush_Tyagiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Ykush_Tyagi) April 11, 2022

Earlier, SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first and managed to restrict GT to 162/7 in 20 overs.

Can’t believe Hardik Pandya just insulted senior player and an Indian legend Mohd. Shami for not taking the risky catch and preferred to save the boundary. Hardik’s temper tantrums during tight situations have been outright cringe. #GTvsSRH#IPL2022pic.twitter.com/yAyMmFkRwS — glowred (@glowred) April 11, 2022





Hardik Pandya doesn't deserve to be the Captain of any team one who doesn't know how to speak to the team members and that too a senior player shouldn't be the Captain you do not win all games Cricket is a gentleman game pls note @hardikpandya7 — Idris Ahmad (@IdrisAhmad_47) April 11, 2022