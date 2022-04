Batting first, GT ends up at 162/7 against SRH

Earlier Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@IPL Mumbai : Earlier Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

SRH Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

GT Playing XI

Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande Related Tags : SRHvsGT | IPL | IPL 2022 | Hardik | 1st innings score