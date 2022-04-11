COOLDEEP - Delhi defeats Kolkata as Yadav exacts sweet revenge

Mumbai :

Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer’s decision to put Delhi in on a batting belter backfired as it piled up 215 for five, riding on half-centuries from Shaw (51 off 29 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) and Warner (61 off 45 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes). KKR was all-out for 171 in 19.4 overs while chasing and it was Kuldeep Yadav’s evening at the Brabourne Stadium as the left-arm chinaman exacted sweet revenge against a franchise that did not treat him too well.

The scoreboard pressure was always telling and Kuldeep (4/35), who is proving to be an asset for Capitals, decisively swung the match in the Rishabh Pant-led side’s favour, getting Shreyas (54 off 33 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) stumped with a googly. Shreyas had no clue as he came down the track and the ball turned away after pitching.

Pat Cummins (4) did not play any manic knock as a Kuldeep leg-break ended his stay. The India international later took a magnificent skier off his own bowling to cap off a superb evening. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/25) bowled fast and sharp at the onset and in the end, Andre Russell (24 off 21 balls, 3 fours) had too much to do with too little time left.

In the first essay, Shaw and Warner feasted on a quality bowling attack before Delhi survived a scratchy middle-order show to reach a healthy 215 for five. If the Shaw-Warner duo added 93 to set the platform, Shardul Thakur (29 not out off 11 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) and Axar Patel (22 not out off 14 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) accumulated 49 in just 3.2 overs to finish the DC innings in style.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 215/5 in 20 overs (D Warner 61, P Shaw 51) bt Kolkata Knight Riders 171 in 19.4 overs (S Iyer 54, K Yadav 4/35, K Ahmed 3/25)