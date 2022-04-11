Tamil Nadu men’s team crowned champion

Chennai :

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Tamil Nadu, which previously bagged the crown in 2018 (also at home), prevented Punjab from winning a third successive trophy. Having clinched its 10th National title in the men’s category, Tamil Nadu received a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. Punjab became richer by Rs 75,000 for its runner-up finish.

In the title decider, A Aravind (25 points) and Aravind Kumar (21 points) sizzled for the host while P Jeevanantham (14 points) and captain H Muin Bek (12 points) also impressed. Amjyot Singh (33 points) scored nearly half the points for Punjab, which surprisingly looked a pale shadow of its former self throughout the tournament. Tamil Nadu, which held a 17-point (50-33) advantage at half-time, outscored Punjab in the opening three quarters as the ‘away’ team played catch up right from the start. In the third place play-off fixture, Karnataka defeated Railways 96-79 to walk away with Rs 50,000.

TN women’s side secures bronze

Meanwhile, the Railways women’s team secured its fourth consecutive National title with a convincing 131-82 victory over Telangana in the final. Tamil Nadu earned the bronze medal by winning the third place play-off match against Kerala by a scoreline of 82-70. The podium finishers in the women’s section were presented the same cash awards as men.

RESULTS: Men: Final: Tamil Nadu 87 bt Punjab 69; Third place play-off: Karnataka 96 bt Railways 79. Women: Final: Railways 131 bt Telangana 82; Third place play-off: Tamil Nadu 82 bt Kerala 70