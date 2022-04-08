DE KOCK ROCKS FOR LUCKNOW

Mumbai :

De Kock’s stellar knock of 80 (52b, 9x4, 2x6) helped ease the pressure off Lucknow and, along with captain KL Rahul who made 24 (25b, 1x4, 1x6), put on 73 runs for the first wicket in 9.4 overs. After Rahul’s dismissal, Lucknow lost two more wickets in quick succession. After Kuldeep Yadav removed de Kock, things got a little difficult for Lucknow but Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni struck a few meaty blows in the climactic stages to guide their side to a third consecutive win. Earlier, Delhi lost its way after a sizzling knock from Prithvi Shaw to end at 149 for 3. Shaw’s 61 off 34 balls was all class before Lucknow Super Giants bounced back in the game with an impressive bowling performance. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/22) was the standout performer for the new IPL entrant.





David Warner (4 off 12), returning to the franchise where he made his IPL debut back in 2009, struggled in his first innings of the season. The southpaw was a mere spectator at the other end, witnessing Shaw’s brutal assault on the opposition.





Off-spinner K Gowtham (1/23) was given the ball in the second over and Shaw did not let him settle, dispatching a full ball over cover for his first four of the innings.





Jason Holder was at the receiving end in the following over when Shaw pulled him for a six over mid-wicket. Then came the turn of pacer Avesh Khan who was hammered for three consecutive fours in the fourth over.





It seemed Shaw was batting on a different surface while the others struggled around him. He used his quick hands to cut the ball and was equally quick to drive anything full over cover.





It was a promising powerplay for Capitals which reached 52 for no loss in six overs. However, Lucknow fought back after the powerplay with wickets of Shaw, Warner and Rovman Powell (3 off 10) in a space of 18 balls.





Shaw was caught behind off Gowtham after he hit him for a straight six. Warner fell to a poor shot off Bishnoi and Powell saw his stumps disturbed as he went for the slog-sweep off a googly from the young leg-spinner, leaving Capitals at 74 for three in the 11th over.





BRIEF SCORES: Delhi Capitals 149/3 in 20 overs (P Shaw 61) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 155/4 in 19.4 overs (Q de Kock 80)