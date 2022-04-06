IPL 2022: From Venkatesh to Ruturaj, last year’s performers are struggling

Mumbai :

IANS takes a look at the performers of last season who have struggled in the ongoing seasons of the league so far.





Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)





The orange cap holder of IPL 2021 with 635 runs in 16 matches, Gaikwad hasn't been among the runs in 2022 season. The right-handed opener from Pune has managed to score just two runs from first three matches of Chennai Super Kings, including being out for a duck against Lucknow Super Giants.





Due to lack of runs from the 25-year-old's bat, Chennai haven't been able to get going with the bat in the first six overs. Chennai will be hoping that Gaikwad, who entered the tournament after recovering from a wrist injury during the T20I series against Sri Lanka, turns his poor start into something spectacular, just like he did in last two seasons of IPL.





Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)





The breakout star of the second half of IPL 2021 with 370 runs in 10 matches has found his start to IPL 2022 a bit rough. Iyer entered the tournament for Kolkata Knight Riders after impressive performances with bat and ball in the T20I series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. But, in the IPL, Iyer has scored 16, 10 and 3 while opening at the top till now while he bowled once against Bangalore, conceding 10 runs as Harshal Patel took him to the cleaners.





Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)





The youngster shined in an underwhelming campaign for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, making 249 runs in 10 matches with a high strike rate of 148.21. Rajasthan backed the left-handed opener when they retained him ahead of IPL 2022.





But Jaiswal hasn't been able to repay the faith shown in him with scores of 20, 1 and 4 in the first three matches. Rajasthan will need runs from him to complement an in-form Jos Buttler at the top.





Prithvi Shaw (DC)





The 2018 U19 World Cup-winning captain has been a mainstay in Delhi Capitals' batting order for four seasons, which was exhibited when he got 479 runs in 15 matches of IPL 2021. Delhi have banked on him to get explosive starts in the first six overs.





But Shaw hasn't been able to replicate the good starts of the past, getting out for 38 and 10 in playing the pull shot twice.





Delhi will be hoping that the potential return of David Warner in the opening slot will boost Shaw's scoring abilities.





Nitish Rana (KKR)





The left-handed middle-order batter has been a crucial cog in the wheel for Kolkata, which was seen when he top-scored for them in IPL 2021 with 383 runs in 17 matches.





But Rana has been far from his best in IPL 2022, making 21, 10 and 0 in the first three matches. Kolkata will be hoping that Rana finds his groove with the bat for the upcoming matches.