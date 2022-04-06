PINK SLIP: RCB pulls off a thrilling four-wicket win over Rajasthan

Mumbai :

Royal Challengers was tottering at 87 for five in the 13th over chasing 170, but the experienced Dinesh Karthik along with Shahbaz Ahmed steered his team to a thrilling win with five balls to spare. This is Royal Challengers’ second win in three matches, while Rajasthan suffered its first loss in three games.





Karthik kept a cool head under mounting pressure and dealt predominantly in boundaries scoring an unbeaten 44 (23b, 7x4, 1x6). Karthik and Ahmed 45 (26b, 4x4, 3x6) raised an invaluable 67 runs for the sixth wicket to take their team closer to what once looked an improbable target.





Royal Challengers got off to a confident start but once it lost its skipper Faf du Plessis for 29 (20b, 5x4), it lost a succession of quick wickets and was placed precariously at 87 for five when Karthik came out to bat. From then on, it was Karthik who stole Rajasthan’s thunder with a stupendous batting display.





Earlier, Jos Buttler hammered half a dozen sixes in his unbeaten 70 as Rajasthan grafted its way to 169 for three against Royal Challengers.





Buttler, fresh off a hundred in the previous game, had to work hard in his 47-ball knock on a slow Wankhede pitch. He had the support of Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out off 31) at the other end as the duo shared an unbeaten 83-run stand off 51 balls.





Royals did not have the best of times in Powerplay, reaching 35 with the loss of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (4).





Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 29) started playing their strokes after the Powerplay and shared a 70-run stand to give the innings a move on.





Royal Challengers fielding also helped Rajasthan as it dropped Buttler twice in the same over bowled by Akash Deep. Adding insult to injury, Buttler smashed Akash Deep over long off for a six in the same over.





In the following over, Padikkal got a life too as he was dropped in the deep off left-arm pacer David Willey (1/29). The southpaw’s knock comprised two sixes and as many fours.





Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 169/3 in 20 overs (J Buttler 70*, S Hetmyer 42*) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 173/6 in 19.1 overs (D Karthik 44*, S Ahmed 45)