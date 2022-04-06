Field day for TN athletes in Fed Cup

Tamil Nadu made a clean sweep in the men’s pole vault event at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships.
Kozhikode: Tamil Nadu made a clean sweep in the men’s pole vault event at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here on Tuesday as S Siva (4.90m) and Gokul Nath (4.90m) shared the first place while A Gnana Sone (4.90m) finished third. There was double delight for Tamil Nadu in women’s triple jump since Karthika Gothandapani (13.14m) and S Nandhini (12.92m) bagged gold and bronze respectively. Sandwiched between the two was the second-placed Sandra Babu (12.98m) of Kerala. In the women’s high jump event, the Tamil Nadu duo of Gracena Merly (1.83m) and Kevinaa Ashwine Annavi (1.71m) finished second and third respectively. Karnataka’s Abhinaya Shetty (1.83m) edged out Gracena to bag the top honours.
