Tamil Nadu men, women progress

Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand in action in the men’s Group C match

Chennai :

While the men’s team defeated Uttarakhand 99-71 to maintain a 100 per cent record in Group C, the women’s side secured its second victory in Group A with an 89-68 triumph over Maharashtra. The Tamil Nadu men finished top of the table in Group C, with the women coming second, behind Railways, in Group A.

In the Tamil Nadu-Uttarakhand match, Aravind Kumar, who led the host on the day, racked up 26 points while P Jeevanantham (13 points), A Aravind (12 points), G Siva Balan (12 points) and regular skipper H Muin Bek (11 points) also made significant contributions.

In the women’s contest between Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, S Rajeshwari (21 points), K Sathya (15 points) and Monica Jeyasali (15 points) were the top-scorers for the home team.

RESULTS (SELECTED):First round: Men: Tamil Nadu 99 bt Uttarakhand 71; Haryana 74 bt West Bengal 57; Karnataka 69 bt Rajasthan 44; Services 88 bt Uttar Pradesh 64; Punjab 96 bt Telangana 58; Mizoram 57 bt Delhi 54.

Women: Tamil Nadu 89 bt Maharashtra 68; Railways 120 bt Delhi 66; Telangana 54 bt Odisha 37; Madhya Pradesh 69 bt Uttar Pradesh 46