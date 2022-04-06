Tamil Nadu men, women progress

Both the Tamil Nadu men’s and women’s teams progressed to the next round of the Senior National Basketball Championship by winning their respective final group matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.
While the men’s team defeated Uttarakhand 99-71 to maintain a 100 per cent record in Group C, the women’s side secured its second victory in Group A with an 89-68 triumph over Maharashtra. The Tamil Nadu men finished top of the table in Group C, with the women coming second, behind Railways, in Group A.
In the Tamil Nadu-Uttarakhand match, Aravind Kumar, who led the host on the day, racked up 26 points while P Jeevanantham (13 points), A Aravind (12 points), G Siva Balan (12 points) and regular skipper H Muin Bek (11 points) also made significant contributions.
In the women’s contest between Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, S Rajeshwari (21 points), K Sathya (15 points) and Monica Jeyasali (15 points) were the top-scorers for the home team.
RESULTS (SELECTED):First round: Men: Tamil Nadu 99 bt Uttarakhand 71; Haryana 74 bt West Bengal 57; Karnataka 69 bt Rajasthan 44; Services 88 bt Uttar Pradesh 64; Punjab 96 bt Telangana 58; Mizoram 57 bt Delhi 54.
Women: Tamil Nadu 89 bt Maharashtra 68; Railways 120 bt Delhi 66; Telangana 54 bt Odisha 37; Madhya Pradesh 69 bt Uttar Pradesh 46
