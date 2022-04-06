Mumbai in control against TN

Wed, Apr 06, 2022

Skipper Hardik Tamore’s unbeaten 152 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 112 put Mumbai in a position of strength at 303 for three against Tamil Nadu at stumps on opening day of Col.CK Nayudu Trophy Elite ‘A’ match here on Tuesday.

Puducherry:

The duo added 230 runs for the second wicket in 59.1 overs with Tamore’s knock consisting of 15 fours and two sixes. Raghuvanshi, meanwhile, struck 12 fours and a couple of sixes.

For Tamil Nadu, left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath scalped two wickets for 66 runs. Tamil Nadu faces an uphill task on Wednesday and it will look to take early wikets.

Brief scores: Mumbai 303/3 in 90 overs (A Raghuvanshi 112, H Tamore 152 batting) vs Tamil Nadu

