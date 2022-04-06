Mumbai in control against TN

Skipper Hardik Tamore’s unbeaten 152 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 112 put Mumbai in a position of strength at 303 for three against Tamil Nadu at stumps on opening day of Col.CK Nayudu Trophy Elite ‘A’ match here on Tuesday.
The duo added 230 runs for the second wicket in 59.1 overs with Tamore’s knock consisting of 15 fours and two sixes. Raghuvanshi, meanwhile, struck 12 fours and a couple of sixes.
For Tamil Nadu, left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath scalped two wickets for 66 runs. Tamil Nadu faces an uphill task on Wednesday and it will look to take early wikets.
Brief scores: Mumbai 303/3 in 90 overs (A Raghuvanshi 112, H Tamore 152 batting) vs Tamil Nadu
