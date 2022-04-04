World doubles squash: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa in five-member Indian team

Glasgow :

Former Commonwealth Games champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa along with Vikram Malhotra, Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal have been included in the Indian team for the World Double Squash Championships 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland from April 5 to 9.





A total of 86 elite players from India, Australia, Canada, Scotland, New Zealand, England, Colombia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Malta, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka and Wales will be playing at the Glasgow world squash meet.





The World Doubles Squash Championships features three separate medal events -- men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.





Dipika Pallikal, who clinched her first of three WISPA titles in September 2011 by winning the Orange County Open in Irvine, California, will pair up with Joshna Chinappa for women's doubles. They have been drawn into Group B.





Dipika and Joshna have a good record playing together, having won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and silver in 2018. Both are also Asian Games medallists in singles individually.





In the mixed doubles, India will field two teams -- Joshna Chinappa and Vikram Malhotra and Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal while Ramit Tandon will partner Malhotra in men's doubles. The duo is in Group E, an Olympics.com report said.





Pool matches start on April 5 while the Round of 16 and other classification matches will be played from April 7. The finals are on April 9. The World Double Squash Championships have been running since 1981. Last year, the biennial tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19.





The last edition was held in 2019, with Australia hosting the tournament and sweeping all three medals. India did not field any participants in the 2019 edition.