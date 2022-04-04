Mixed day for TN: TN basketball team register a thumping victory over Delhi

Action from the men’s match between Tamil Nadu and Delhi

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu men’s team registered a thumping 85-47 victory over Delhi on the opening day of the Senior National Basketball Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.





In the Group C contest on Sunday, P Baladaneswar (15 points), A Arvind (14 points) and captain H Muin Bek (13 points) were the top-three contributors for Tamil Nadu.





Manik secured 15 points for Delhi, but none of the other players managed more than five points in their opener.





Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu women’s team began its campaign on a losing note by going down 62-100 to Railways in a Group A match. Sruthi Arvind top-scored for Railways with 21 points while four of her teammates also earned 10+ points. A Ashmitha (14) and skipper J Ishwarya (10) combined for 24 points in what was a disappointing outing for Tamil Nadu.





RESULTS: First Round: Men: Tamil Nadu 85 bt Delhi 47; Punjab 105 bt Gujarat 69; Karnataka 117 bt Services 76; Haryana 76 bt Madhya Pradesh 62. Women: Tamil Nadu 62 lost to Railways 100; Uttar Pradesh 41 lost to Kerala 62; Punjab 67 bt Rajasthan 48