Lucknow takes on out-of-form Hyderabad

Mumbai :

Its IPL 2022 campaign back on track after a losing start, Lucknow Super Giants will rely on its batting prowess to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday.





Lucknow went down to fellow newcomer Gujarat Titans on debut, but roared back by defeating Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring encounter. Meanwhile, Hyderabad is coming off a heavy defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in its opener.





With skipper KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis in its ranks, LSG boasts of a formidable batting line-up. Youngster Ayush Badoni, who has taken the League by storm, has been a treat to watch and would hope to maintain the good run.





But, the form of Manish Pandey is a concern for Lucknow, which also possesses big-hitting all-rounders such as Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya. Now that Jason Holder is available for selection, it would be interesting to see if the West Indian walks into the eleven. LSG would look to be more disciplined with its bowling in order to contain the run flow.





After being blown away by Rajasthan, Hyderabad would be hungry to open its account this season. A lot will rest on the shoulders of captain Kane Williamson and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will lead the batting and bowling department respectively.