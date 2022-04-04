Jeswin Aldrin’s stunning effort gets him gold in Federation Cup

Kozhikode :

Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin produced a stunning wind-aided leap of 8.37m to beat M Sreeshankar of Kerala and clinch the men’s long jump gold medal at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here on Sunday.





On a day that saw nine jumps over 8m, Jeswin made sure all five of his valid efforts were past that mark. Sreeshankar made three jumps over 8m, including an 8.36m effort which helped him improve his own national record (NR) by 10cm.





Since Jeswin’s best jump was aided by wind, it was not considered for the national record. While the seasoned Sreeshankar had to settle for the silver medal, Muhammed Anees Yahiya took bronze with a best effort of 8.06m. In the men’s 100m final, winner B Siva Kumar (10.37s) and the second-placed VK Elakkiyadasan (10.37s) ensured a 1-2 finish for Tamil Nadu. Harjit Singh (10.43s) of Haryana completed the podium.





In the men’s 400m event, Tamil Nadu’s Rajesh Ramesh (46.45s) bagged the gold medal while Akash Kumar (46.57s) of Uttar Pradesh and Noah Nirmal Tom (46.81s) from Kerala earned silver and bronze respectively.