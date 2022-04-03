IPL 2022: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs

Chennai :

Liam Livingstone hit a superb half-century and then took two wickets as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.





Invited to bat, Livingstone's 60 off 32 balls and and useful contributions from Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Jitesh Sharma (26) helped PBKS post 180 for 8.





The bowlers then returned to dismiss CSK for 126 in 18 overs.





Shivam Dube was top-scorer for CSK with a 30-ball 57.





Rahul Chahar (3/25) took three wickets, while Vaibhav Arora (2/21), Kagiso Rabada (1/28), Arshdeep Singh (1/13), Odean Smith (1/14) and Liam Livingstone (2/25) were the otehr wicket-takers.





For CSK, Chris Jordon (2/23) Mukesh Choudhary (1/52), Dwayne Bravo (1/32), Ravindra Jadeja (1/34) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) were among wickets.





Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 180 for 8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 60; Chris Jordon 2/23, Dwaine Pretorius 2/30) Chennai Super Kings: 126 allout in 18 overs (Shivam Dube 57, Rahul Chahar 3/25).