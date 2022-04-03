IPL 2022: CSK wins toss and elects to bowl against PBKS

Chennai :

Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings has won the toss and chose to bowl against Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.





Mayank Agarwal said at the toss that his side would look to amass runs and defend the total.





CSK has replaced Tushar Deshpande with the experienced English allrounder Chris Jordan. PBKS has made two changes to its side, Vaibhav Arora has replaced Harpreet Brar and Jitesh comes in the place of Raj Bawa.





Here is the playing 11 of both the sides:





Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary





Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora