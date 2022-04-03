BAI announces trials for CWG, Asian Games

The selection will see the participation of shuttlers placed between 16 to 50 in the latest world rankings, which was released on March 29.
New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Saturday decided to conduct trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here from April 15 to 20 to pick teams for the Thomas & Uber Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The national governing body will also be “finalising probables for the senior core group for the 2024 Olympic Games” during selection. While the players in the top-15 of the BWF rankings will be picked directly, the rest of the members will be chosen from the trials. The selection will see the participation of shuttlers placed between 16 to 50 in the latest world rankings, which was released on March 29.
