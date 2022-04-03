TN’s Rosy Meena wins pole vault gold

Rosy Meena became only the fifth Indian woman pole vaulter to clear 4.00m, edging out her statemate Baranica Elangovan by 10cm. Pooja of Haryana breached 3.80m to take home the bronze medal.
Kozhikode: Tamil Nadu’s Rosy Meena Paul produced her personal best effort to clinch the women’s pole vault gold medal on the opening day – Saturday – of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here. Rosy Meena became only the fifth Indian woman pole vaulter to clear 4.00m, edging out her statemate Baranica Elangovan by 10cm. Pooja of Haryana breached 3.80m to take home the bronze medal. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated 100m clash between Dutee Chand and Hima Das will not happen as the latter pulled out of the heats over the distance to concentrate on the World Championships qualification in 200m.
