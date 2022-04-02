Devoted to helping my CSK team, says Bravo after becoming highest wicket-taker

Chennai :

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) with 171 wickets to his name.

Bravo achieved this feat during the CSK's match against Lucknow Super Giants.





Since then, wishes have been pouring in for the champion from all quarters.





"Thanks to everyone for support and love and the best wishes I've received today and continue to receive over the years. Today was a special day for me personally. To become the number one bowler in the toughest 120 tournament in the world the @ipit20 and to overtake the greatest to ever do it in t20 @malinga_ninety9. It's been a long great journey: 15 yrs to be exact and I feel so honored and humbled to be a part of such a prestigious tournament for so long. To play amongst the greatest bowlers is truly an honor. People will compare me to @malinga_ninety9 but he is without a doubt in a league if his own. I consider him the GOAT in t20 bowling. There is no comparison I look forward to rest of the tournament as I am devoted to helping my chennaiipl team turn things around in this year's Piplt20 tournament. @malinga ninety9 is the GOAT. Thanks everyone for all the love and support truly appreciate it," tweeted Bravo thanking his fans for their love and support.





Recently Lasith Malinga, took to his Twitter to wish 'young man' Bravo more milestones in the future. "Bravo is a CHAMPION. Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history mate @DJBravo47. More to go young man! #IPL2022," Malinga tweeted.





Malinga, a former player of Mumbai Indians, has 170 wickets on his name with 122 IPL appearances.





Currently Malinga is the bowling coach for Rajasthan Royals.





Chennai Super Kings will now be facing Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on April 3.





Bravo is a CHAMPION🕺🏻

Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history mate @DJBravo47👏

More to go young man!🤩#IPL2022 — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) March 31, 2022







