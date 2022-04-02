Sonu Yadav shines in Tamil Nadu’s huge win

Chennai :

Right-arm medium pacer R Sonu Yadav (5.3-2-3-5) delivered a sensational spell as Tamil Nadu thrashed Manipur by an innings and 99 runs on Day Three of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Elite Group ‘A’ second-round match at the CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry.





Behind by 190 runs after the opening exchanges, Manipur was bowled out for a paltry 91 in its second innings on Friday.





Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu, which began on its overnight first-innings score of 330 for eight, added 15 runs to its total.





Brief scores: Manipur 155 & 91 in 44.3 overs (Nitesh Sedai 28, Ng Johnson 24, S Mohan Prasath 3/26, S Ajith Ram 2/25, R Sonu Yadav 5/3) lost to Tamil Nadu 345 in 100.4 overs (B Sachin 69, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 62, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 116, Jotin Pheiroijam 4/40, Bidash Meitei 2/51, Nitesh Sedai 2/91). Points: TN 7(13); Manipur 0(0).